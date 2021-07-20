Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95.

