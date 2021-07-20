Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

