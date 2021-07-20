Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

