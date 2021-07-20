Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $6.39 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

