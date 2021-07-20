Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.98. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

