$286.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $286.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.31 million and the lowest is $279.80 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.39.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.