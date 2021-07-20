Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

