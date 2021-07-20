Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $24,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

