ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

