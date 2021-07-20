Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

