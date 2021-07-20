NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 37,640 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $19,440,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.