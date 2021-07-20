Sandler Capital Management Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sandler Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

