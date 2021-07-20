Sandler Capital Management Invests $10.93 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $282.93 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $202.17 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

