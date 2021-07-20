Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $899,337.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00095640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00143623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.64 or 0.99683549 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

