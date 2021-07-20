MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.17 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $77.12 million and $3.17 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.34 or 0.05913577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.13 or 0.01324770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00359342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00130226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00620995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00382811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00288244 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

