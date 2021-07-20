Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $26.92 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,736 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

NYSE ABG opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.