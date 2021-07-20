FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

