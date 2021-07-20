Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

