Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

