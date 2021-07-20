FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

