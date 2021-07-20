FORA Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

