FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

