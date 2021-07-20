FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $185.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

