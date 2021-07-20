FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 279.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Shares of HCA opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

