Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,480 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

