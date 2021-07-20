GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE GATX opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

