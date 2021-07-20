$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

NYSE MTB opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

