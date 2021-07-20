Jupiter Trading 38.9% Lower This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $839,408.68 and approximately $734,247.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00143794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.41 or 0.99958572 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

