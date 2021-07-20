Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Grows By 23.9%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.05. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

