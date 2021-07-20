Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expands By 23.5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,840. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $12,501,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.