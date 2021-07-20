First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

