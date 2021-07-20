Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 263.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

TPHD opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

