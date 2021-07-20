Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 17,643 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,270 shares of company stock worth $5,291,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.