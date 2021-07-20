Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,000.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

