Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $120,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $456.58 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $18,263,088. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

