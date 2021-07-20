Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 64,532 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

