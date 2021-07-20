Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.13 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

