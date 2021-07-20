Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 8,906 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $297,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,290,762.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,210 shares of company stock worth $4,866,876. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.