Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Realty Income by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.