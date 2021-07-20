Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $30,815.26 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.18 or 0.99935225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.70 or 0.01093226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00401523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00310856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

