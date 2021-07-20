BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.