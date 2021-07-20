Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of RGLD opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

