Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 98.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,440. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE ABC opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

