Man Group plc Buys 174,357 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 390.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,991 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,357 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.68% of InMode worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INMD opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

