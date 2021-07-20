Man Group plc Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $4,024,120.26. Insiders have sold a total of 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

