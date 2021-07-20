MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $182.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.98 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $780.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MongoDB stock opened at $337.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $3,448,632.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,160 shares of company stock valued at $81,827,863. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

