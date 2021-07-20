ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

