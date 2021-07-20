Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCSG stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

