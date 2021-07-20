Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.08 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Shares of NDACU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

