Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

